Yasmin Rashid rejects rumours about ministers getting Covid-19 vaccines

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Monday rejected the rumours about ministers getting Covid-19 vaccines and clarified that the vaccine has not arrived in Pakistan so far.

Dr Yasmin Rashid, while addressing a press conference, said that rumours are circulating about the administration of Covid-19 vaccines to the ministers.

She clarified that the vaccines have not arrived in the country so far, however, the provincial government completed arrangements for launching the vaccination drive. “We would try our best to get the best vaccines for our people.”

While elaborating the preparations regarding the forthcoming Covid-19 vaccination drive in the province, she said that the government established 20 new laboratories amid the pandemic and PC-I of five more labs was also finalised.

She detailed that the province conducted 15,195 tests today, whereas, the total number of tests reached up to 2,730,000. The province could conduct 24,000 COVID tests in a day now, she added. The positivity rate of novel coronavirus in the provincial capital Lahore is low as compared to the other provinces.

“It would be very important to make preparation for the storage of vaccines. 2,385 refrigerators for vaccines are functional in each district.”

“We have prepared 76 master trainers for vaccination and the vaccines will be administered to the frontline health workers in its first phase before its administration to the elderly citizens aged above 65 during the second phase.”

“Cold rooms have been established everywhere for the preservation of vaccines, whereas, the vaccination facility will be available on 189 spots.”

The health minister urged the citizens to strictly follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs). She praised local authorities for maintaining the strict monitoring of Covid hotspot areas.

She said that the union council showed strictness when her children contracted coronavirus and kept a close eye on everyone to stop them from leaving the area. The local administration had performed their duties in an honest and responsible manner.

To a question, Rashid answered that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif had made a commitment with the provincial government to receive medical treatment abroad.

“I had contacted Sharif’s physician and asked him to send his medical reports. However, we have gotten no report so far since one year, but they kept insisting for his ailment whenever being asked to return. If he is so ill, then he cannot deliver back-to-back speeches like this.”

Rashid said that four more hospitals are being established in the province, whereas, seven mother and child hospitals are present in Punjab.