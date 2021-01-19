College student shot dead

A college student was shot dead by unidentified assassins in Mazreena area of Landi Kotal sub-division.

Police said that the dead body of 18-year-old Zahid Shah, s/o Babu Rehman and a resident of Sultan Khel, Shiekhan, was found dead last night at a railway track. They said the victim was shot in the head.

After getting information, the local police officials moved to the site and took the body into custody and sent it to Peshawar for post-mortem.

The police officials also lodged a First Information Report (FIR) against unidentified killers, the official said. According to the deceased family members, they had no enmity with anyone. Late Zahid Shah was 2nd year student in Government Degree College, Landi Kotal.