Accused remanded into police custody in Osama Satti murder case

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Islamabad on Monday handed over policemen on five-day physical remand, who were involved in the murder of Osama Satti.

Osama Satti was killed by Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) personnel after they claimed that the boy refused to stop his vehicle at a checkpoint following a robbery report on the wireless in Islamabad. The post mortem report later found that the boy was shot multiple times from the front.

The five police of the ATS named in the murder case were produced before the court of Judge Raja Jawad Abbas. The court after granting five days physical summoned the investigation officer (IO) of the case.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Imran Khan met with Nadeem Younis Satti, the father of Osama Satti who was shot dead by policemen in the federal capital.