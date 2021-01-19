Motorway rape incident: ATC extends judicial remand of accused

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday extended judicial remand of accused Abid Malhi and co-accused in the henious crime of rape at the motorway for seven more days. Interrogation officer (IO) Zulfiqar Cheema appeared before the ATC. During the course of the hearing prosecution insisted that a challan of the case could not be completed while IO seeking further time informed the court the challan against the accused is under preparation, so the judicial reman of the accused be extended. According to investigative report, Abid first raped the woman and then Shafqat committed the heinous crime. The ATC Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta extended judicial remand of the accused until January 25. The court also ordered to present the challan of the case on the next hearing at all cost. It is pertinent to mention here that Abid Malihi who fled after rape of the woman on the motorway was arrested on October 10 last year from Faisalabad.













