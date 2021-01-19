Security forces gun down two TTP terrorists in S Waziristan

The security forces on Monday killed two active terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) Sajna Group amid intense exchange of fire in an Intelligence Based Operation (IBO) in Nargosa area of South Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The two terrorists namely Usman Ali and Waheed Lashtai were killed while one got injured and was consequently apprehended during intense fire, said an Inter- Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement. It added that the killed terrorists were active members of TTP Sajna group and were improvised explosive device (IED) experts, terrorist trainers and motivator and also involved in attacks on the Security Forces.

The ISPR statement further elaborated that terrorist Usman was also involved in attack on security forces on October 14, 2020 in which Captain Umer Cheema, two junior commissioned officers (JCOs) and three soldiers embraced martyrdom while four were injured.

On October 14 last year, a security forces convoy came under attack near Razmak in North Waziristan. The martyred security personnel included Capt Umer, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, Havaldar Younas Khan, Naik Muhammad Nadeem, and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah.

An uptick in terror incidents across the country has been witnessed in the past few months. On October 15, 2020, the ISPR said seven Frontier Corps and seven security guards were martyred in an encounter with a large number of terrorists on the Coastal Highway near Ormara when a convoy of OGDCL was being escorted from Gwadar to Karachi. Earlier this month, three Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in North Waziristan after security forces carried two separate IBOs on militant hideouts.