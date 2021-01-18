HSY joins hands with NOWPDP as their first official goodwill ambassadors

Ace designer, director and television host Hassan Sheheryar Yasin, better known as HSY, was officially appointed as the first-ever goodwill ambassador for the Network of Organisations Working for People with Disabilities, Pakistan (NOWPDP).

The NOWPDP Ambassador Appointment Ceremony was held at the organization’s headquarters (NOWPDP House) on Saturday, 16th January 2021. This was followed by a press conference in honour of the superstar’s collaboration with the NGO. The audience at the ceremony included Team HSY, notable media personnel, and Team NOWPDP including Ronak Lakhani (Vice-President, NOWPDP) and Omair Ahmad (Executive Director, NOWPDP), who were the key speakers at the event as well.

As NOWPDP’s goodwill ambassador, HSY will represent and support some of the non-governmental organisation’s major projects including, the 100 Days 100 Lives Campaign, the Upcycle Campaign, vocational training and their Centre of Excellence in Sujawal, which works for the economic inclusion of people with disabilities, women empowerment and environmental conservation.

Moreover, HSY will also largely contribute through an annual ball that will be held to promote NOWPDP’s work and mandate while creating synergies with an array of organisations as well as people to expand and transform more lives of persons with disabilities.

Moreover, HSY will also largely contribute through an annual ball that will be held to promote NOWPDP’s work and mandate while creating synergies with an array of organisations as well as people to expand and transform more lives of persons with disabilities

“We are ecstatic to have HSY join hands with us to promote the NOWPDP mandate and work. He has always made efforts to facilitate our trainees with disabilities for a very long time, be it in their economic empowerment or in honing their skills, and he will prove to be a very important supporter of inclusion. I wish him the best of luck and look forward to the creative and dynamic synergy between HSY and NOWPDP” stated Ronak Lakhani, Vice-President of NOWPDP.

HSY has previously collaborated with NOWPDP on several occasions, aiming to inspire and empower differently-abled people. The fashion icon has a lot of rich history working alongside the organization, further supporting their cause. He has stood steadfast in promoting the NOWPDP mandate of disability inclusion and has visited the NOWPDP House on several occasions to give motivational sessions, review their students’ textile-oriented work and mentor them to a large extent.

NOWPDP is a non-profit organization that operates in the development sector with a focus on inclusion through the empowerment of persons with disabilities. Their mission is to value and uphold the rights of people with disabilities through sustainable endeavors, which involves improving their overall welfare and quality of life. NOWPDP’s mandate is to economically empower persons with disabilities and facilitate their inclusion in society. The following facets of NOWPDP’s work support their main mandate for inclusion and economic empowerment: Falah (Welfare), Shanakht (Identity), Ta’aleem (Education), Hunar (Skill Development Trainings), Rozgar (Job Placements), Khud Mukhtari (Self- Employment) and Rehnumai (On-sit and Off-site Guidance).

NOWPDP’s future plans are to move forward and persevere with HSY as their ambassador while working on the existing projects and to transform 100,000 lives of persons with disabilities in the next 10 years.

HSY has been a notable figure from Pakistan’s fashion and entertainment industry who continues to put his best foot forward for the greater good. His other projects in the pipeline include the upcoming mega drama serial ‘Pehli Si Mohabbat’. More information on its release will be disclosed at a later date.