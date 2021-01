Pakistani actor and model Imran Abbas has been included in the list of hundred most handsome men of 2020.

The actor shared the news in a post on social-networking platform Instagram.

The list also features names like American actor and singer Zac Efron, singer, songwriter, and actor Harry Styles, American actor Cole Sprouse, Canadian singer and songwriter Shawn Mendes, Indian actor Sidharth Malhotra, among others.