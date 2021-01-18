‘Gale Lagana Hai’ — a mediocre romantic track by Neha and Tony

The musical siblings Neha and Tony Kakkar’s latest single “Gale Lagana Hai” is out.

Featuring television industry’s popular actors Nia Sharma and Shivin Narang, the song is a sad romantic number, with nothing new to offer.

The music of the single is very 1990s and the concept is also not very novel. An army officer’s wife looks through her dead husband’s belongings, and reminisces their happy moments together. In yet another cliché moment, the video ends with Nia visiting the graveyard while Shivin’s soul pays a visit.

The video has been aesthetically shot and both Shivin and Nia look good, but it’s the song that fails them. While Neha Kakkar has only lent her vocals, brother Tony Kakkar also makes an appearance, playing the piano in the music video

The video has been aesthetically shot and both Shivin and Nia look good, but it’s the song that fails them. While Neha Kakkar has only lent her vocals, brother Tony Kakkar also makes an appearance, playing the piano in the music video.

Announcing the arrival of the song, Neha Kakkar had earlier shared on Instagram, “@tonykakkar aur Mere Iss Saal Ka Pehle Gaana! Aur woh bhi Romantic.” The Kakkar siblings have multiple chartbusters to their credit. Their recent track “Shona Shona”, featuring Bigg Boss 13’s rumoured couple Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla was also a huge hit. The song has already crossed over 87 million views on YouTube.

Currently a part of Indian Idol 12 as a judge, Neha Kakkar tied the knot with singer Rohanpreet Singh last year.