Inside Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar’s honeymoon in Udaipur

Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married in December, are spending some quality time together in Udaipur. The two have been sharing photos and videos from their honeymoon destination. Sharing an adorable photo on Instagram, Zaid Darbar wrote, “Finally our time.” Gauahar Khan also commented on the picture, calling Zaid, “My whole life.” The couple also shared an adorable picture which has them holding each other’s hand. Gauahar and Zaid got married on December 25 in the presence of their close friends and family members. On the work front, Gauahar is currently seen in Tandav, which has an ensemble cast featuring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Kritika Kamra and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub among others. Talking about her role, Gauahar told PTI, “She’s not someone who would panic and come under pressure and that is why she is so close to Dimple ma’am’s character Anuradha. Maithili is a special character to me because of this overall power that she has in this game of power.”













