Proteas say Indian analyst Agoram not working with them anymore

LAHORE: Cricket analyst Prasanna Agoram, who hails from India, is not working with Cricket South Africa (CSA) anymore, Proteas’ media manager Sipokazi Sokanyile said in a statement on Monday. According to the statement, Agoram’s contract had not been renewed by South African cricket authorities, adding that he is “moving on to new projects”. The announcement was confirmed by Agoram, who said that he was parting ways with CSA after 11 years. CSA’s statement comes amid reports by the Indian media, which implied that Agoram was denied a visa by Pakistan due to his nationality and could therefore not travel with the team that is currently touring Pakistan.

Responding to the claims, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Director Media Sami Burney said that Agoram had resigned before South Africa’s tour to Pakistan and accused the Indian media of “doing propaganda” over the matter. According to Burney, South Africa’s administration had not applied for Agoram’s visa because it had been decided that he will not be working with the team. “They (SA auhtorities) did not apply for [his] visa, how can we reject it?” Burney questioned.

Several Indian media outlets had reported that the Pakistani authorities had denied Agoram a visa due to which the analyst will have to “work from home”. According to the Indian Express Agoram had said that not being able to travel to Pakistan was a “big blow” for him. “I am like a dead man walking,” Agoram was quoted as saying by the Indian Express. “I will do my best from here but yes, this is a big blow for me and for the players in the team who depend on me for the detailed analysis that’s best done from the ground.

“But we need to understand the protocols in place. I have been told that Lalchand Rajput, former India player who coaches Zimbabwe, couldn’t travel to Pakistan, umpire Aleem Dar is unable to come for work to India and such. So, I am not the only person.” Rajput had last year opted out of the Pakistan tour in accordance with the Indian government’s travel guidelines. Zimbabwe Cricket (ZC) had said in a statement they had been contacted by the Embassy of India in Harare, requesting that Rajput be exempted from the tour “in accordance with the travel guidelines stipulated by the Government of India for its citizens”. South Africa arrived in Pakistan on January 16 on their first tour in 14 years. They will play two Tests and three Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan.

Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Dean Elgar, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Anrich Nortje, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, Sarel Erwee, Keegan Petersen, Tabraiz Shamsi, George Linde, Daryn Dupavillon, Marco Jansen.