FIFA dismisses Atletico Madrid’s appeal against Trippier ban

LONDON: FIFA has dismissed Atletico Madrid’s appeal against Kieran Trippier’s 10-week ban for a breach of the English FA’s betting rules. The England international was fined £70,000 and given the ban in December for breaching the FA’s betting regulations. Trippier was given the suspension for advising a friend about his transfer to the Spanish club from Tottenham in 2019. Atletico appealed to FIFA arguing the FA’s 10-week ban was not applicable in Spain and the suspension was later lifted. It cleared the way for Trippier to continue playing for Atletico until a FIFA appeal committee decided his fate. However, a statement on FIFA’s official website on Monday read: “The FIFA Appeal Committee has dismissed the appeal lodged by the club Atletico Madrid concerning Kieran Trippier. The decision of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee passed on 23 December 2020 is confirmed.” Trippier’s ban, which started on December 21st will now resume up to and including February 28th, ruling him out of the first leg of Atletico’s Champions League last 16 tie against Chelsea. Trippier is suspended from all football but would be free to continue playing if Atletico take the case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport.













