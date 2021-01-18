Robert Lewandowski claims Bundesliga record

MUNICH: Robert Lewandowski set a new record for the first half of a Bundesliga season on Sunday by netting his 21st league goal of 2020/21 as leaders Bayern Munich went four points clear with a 2-1 win over Freiburg. Lewandowski’s early strike was cancelled out by a Nils Petersen equaliser before Thomas Mueller grabbed Bayern’s late winner having earlier set up his team-mate’s record-breaking goal. Bayern, the only top five club to win this weekend, ended Freiburg’s five-match winning streak in the league. With a game in hand, Lewandowski has broken Gerd Mueller’s record of 20 goals in 17 matches for the first half of a German league season set in 1968/69. Lewandowski, FIFA’s best male player of 2020, has now scored nine goals in his last six league games. He is also on course to break Mueller’s all-time record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga season from 1971/72. At exactly the same point during that record season, 49 years ago, Mueller had scored 17. Before kick-off, Bayern board member Oliver Kahn said the European champions will not sign any new players in this transfer window.













