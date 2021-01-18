LCCI pays homage to Shireen Arshad

The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Monday expressed deep grief and sorrow over sudden demise of the LCCI Executive Committee Member Shireen Arshad. In a condolence message, the LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan, Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry and Executive Committee Members said that Shireen Arshad was a great personality who had left behind many success stories. They said that her achievements will be remembered for a long time to come. As Member National Assembly, Vice President Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry, Chairperson Handicrafts Association, Chairperson Bahawalpur Women Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Convener LCCI Resource Center & Women Advocacy Forum, she had achieved various milestones. The LCCI office-bearers said that she made unforgettable struggle for the rights of business women, especially for those who belong to cottage industry. They said that Shireen Arshad always raised voice of the women at all forums. She was also a great philanthropist.













