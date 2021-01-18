Asian shares mostly lower, China gains on GDP rebound

Shares fell Monday across most of Asia following a retreat on Wall Street, but benchmarks in Hong Kong and Shanghai rose after data showed the Chinese economy grew a solid 2.3% in 2020.

The stronger than expected performance for the world’s second-largest economy helped counter growing wariness among investors over deepening economic devastation from the pandemic around the globe.

China was the first country to suffer outbreaks of the new coronavirus and the first major economy to begin recovering as meanwhile the US, Europe and Japan are struggling with outbreaks.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 0.8% to 28,810.65 while the Shanghai Composite index climbed 0.8% to 3,596.22.

But gloom prevailed in other major regional markets. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 dropped 1% to 28,242.21 and the Kospi in South Korea lost 2.3% to 3,013.93. Australia´s S&P/ASX 200 declined 0.8% to 6,663.00. Shares fell in Southeast Asia and Taiwan.

US futures also were lower. Markets are closed in the US on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. day.

China’s National Bureau of Statistics said growth in the three months ending in December rose to 6.5% over a year earlier, up from the previous quarter´s 4.9%. The economy contracted at a 6.8% pace in the first quarter of 2020 as the country fought the pandemic with shutdowns and other restrictions.

Some measures showed a slowing of activity in December, but “The big picture is still that activity remains strong, which is helping to support the labor market,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a commentary.

On Friday, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% to 3,768.25, with stocks of companies that most need a healthier economy taking some of the sharpest losses. It lost 1.5% over the week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 0.6% to 30,814.26, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 0.9% to 12,998.50. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks lost 1.5% to 2,123.20.

Treasury yields also dipped as reports showed shoppers held back on spending during the holidays and are feeling less confident, the latest in a litany of discouraging data on the economy.

Friday was the first chance for traders to act after President-elect Joe Biden unveiled details of a $1.9 trillion plan to prop up the economy. He called for $1,400 cash payments for most Americans, the extension of temporary benefits for laid-off workers and a push to get COVID-19 vaccines to more Americans.

That fit investors´ expectations for a big and bold plan, but markets had already rallied powerfully in anticipation of it.