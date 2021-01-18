About the rising remittances

Remittances have now clocked in above the $2 billion mark for seven months in a row, which is very good news for the struggling country as well as the struggling government. This impressive trend owes to a whole host of factors, some of which are more prominent than others. One, a lot of Pakistanis have lost their jobs all over the world due to retrenchment caused by the pandemic, just like people from all other countries, and are in the process of sending their life-savings home. Two, a lot of those that still have their jobs outside the country have people inside it that need more financial support, also because of the pandemic. And three, shutting down of unofficial channels has led to a more formal money-transfer regime.

Yet this trend is still temporary. Even international financial institutions (IFIs) like the World Bank have warned that this surge will disappear just as quickly as it came; and it’s not very long before it plateaus. So the best thing that the government can do with this time is use it wisely and in a way that benefits the economy in the long run. If much of this money is simply going to households for retail spending, then it will just provide an exogenous boost to consumerism that will eventually push up prices as the real economy continues to stagnate, which is not really in the long-run benefit of anybody.

If, on the other hand, the government is able to come up with schemes that encourage savings and investments, then all the extra money flowing into Pakistan can do some long-term good as well. What needs to be done is to induce savings in a way that they are diverted to equity and debt markets. The prime minister has very high hopes from his construction package, so it would also be beneficial if some of these proceeds can quickly go into real estate. But since the window of time to take advantage of this trend is only so large, the government will have to move very quickly to take advantage of this situation. So far it seems content with enjoying its time in the sun and exploiting these numbers for political gains. But it should remember that, with exports and tax collection still chronically compromised and remittances only providing temporary relief at best, it’s only a matter of time before the fiscal situation comes under pressure once again. It’s best, then, to act now lest this precious opportunity goes begging. *