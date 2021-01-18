Legendary musician Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passes away

Legendary Indian classical musician and Padma Shri awardee Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan passed away. Lata Mangeshkar took to her Twitter handle to break the news of his demise.

Sharing the picture of Khaan Saab, she wrote, ”Mujhe abhi abhi ye dukhad khabar mili hai ki mahan shastriya gayak Ustad Ghulam Mustafa Khan Saheb is duniya mein nahi rahe. Ye sunke mujhe bahut dukh hua. Wo gayak to acche the hee par insaaan bhi bahut acche the.”

She further added, ”Meri bhanji ne bhi Khan sahab se sangeet sikha hai, maine bhi unse thoda sangeet sikha tha. Unke jaane se sangeet ki bahut haani hui hai. Main unko vinamra shraddhanjali arpan karti hun.”

A.R Rahman wrote, ”The sweetest teacher of all ..May the Ghafoor-ur-Rahim give you a special place in the next world #UstadGhulamMustafa”. His mortal remain will leave at 7 PM today, Sunday 17th January from his house. As per the latest update, the last rites with state honour will be performed at Santacruz (West) Kabrastan by 7:30-8 pm.