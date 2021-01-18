Tabu becomes the latest victim of Instagram hacking

Bollywood actress Tabu warned fans about her Instagram account being hacked after some suspicious activity took place in her absence. There was a promotional post on her account which went viral without her knowledge.

Minutes after the post was uploaded, Tabu took to her Instagram story option to bring notice to the matter. “Hack alert. My account is hacked. Please do not click on any link from my account”. Several other celebrities have been victims of Instagram hacking, the latest being Sharad Kelkar and Ameesha Patel.