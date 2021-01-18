Daily Times

Monday, January 18, 2021

Coronavirus Updates

Chrissy’s struggle to put on horse riding boots leaves fans in stitches

News Desk

Chrissy Teigen seems to be caught in a hilarious fashion hiccup. According to multiple videos on Twitter, the model was was struggling to put on a pair of horse riding boots. Apparently, it wasn’t her feet that were struggling with the shoe but rather her calves were having a hard time getting zipped in. Teigen, who is also famed singer John Legend’s wife, was seen doing multiple tricks in an attempt for her calves to get comfortable. In one video, she was using a hair dryer to loosen up the leather while in another she proceeded to do a leg exercise of sorts.

