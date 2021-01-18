Goswami leaks expose India orchestrated Pulwama attack: Afridi

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi has said that WhatsApp leaks of an Indian journalist Arnab Goswami again proved that the Pulwama attack was an inside job orchestrated by Indian intelligence to blame Pakistan and Kashmiri freedom fighters.

In a tweet on Sunday, Shehryar Khan Afridi said that it is the second time when the filthy face of Indian intelligence is exposed after the EU Disinfo Lab report that resurrected dead media, dead think-tanks and NGOs working to target Pakistani and Kashmiris’ interests. He said that the Modi regime has been exposed again.

Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi’s tweet comes in wake of the leaked WhatsApp messages of Indian anchor Arnab Goswami over the Pulwama attack and other Indian-orchestrated incidents against Pakistan.

The screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between the arrested former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta and Indian Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, which are making rounds on social media, show that Goswami had prior information about the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the revocation of Article 370, which stripped off the special status granted to Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The WhatsApp chats running over 1,000 pages are part of the 3,600-page supplementary charge sheet that the Mumbai police filed earlier this week.

The messages discuss the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, in which 40 soldiers were killed, with Goswami rejoicing and writing to Dasgupta how the attack has helped his channel. “This attack we have won like crazy,” he wrote to Dasgupta. Another chat also reveals that Goswami knew about the Balakot airstrike, which was carried out by Indian warplanes early on February 26, 2019. The message dated February 23, shows Goswami telling Dasgupta how ‘something big’ is soon going to happen.

When Dasgupta asked if it is ‘Dawood’, Goswami replies, “No sir Pakistan. Something major will be done this time.” Dasgupta replied how it is ‘good for big man (Narendra Modi) in this season’ and ‘he will sweep polls then’. When Dasgupta inquires if it will be a strike or something bigger, Goswami writes, “Bigger than a normal strike. And also on the same time something major on Kashmir. On Pakistan the government is confident of striking in a way that people will be elated. Exact words used.”