Close contest expected as PS-52 goes for by-election today

ECP-750x369All is set for the by-election at PS-52, Umerkot-II, on Monday (today) where a close contest is expected between Pakistan Peoples Party’s Amir Ali Shah and Grand Democratic Alliance’s Arbab Ghulam Rahim, former chief minister. The provincial assembly seat had fallen vacant on January 19 last, following the death of PPP stalwart Ali Mardan Shah who had been winning election in the constituency for the last 30 years. The party has awarded the ticket to his son Amir Ali Shah. The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had put off the by-election last year indefinitely on account of measures being taken by the government against the spread of the Covid-19. There are a total of 128 polling stations with 423 polling booths. Forty polling stations have been declared sensitive while 50 as highly-sensitive. The ECP has finalised the arrangements for the by-election on Monday, declaring 50 polling stations to be highly sensitive. The ECP has installed CCTV cameras at the highly sensitive polling stations. Given the sensitivity of the situation, 1,400 policemen and 500 personnel of Rangers have been deployed to avoid any untoward situation. According to the ECP there are a total of 154,000 votes registered in PS-52, out of which more than 70,000 are female voters. The government has declared a public holiday in Umerkot district to facilitate the voters in casting their votes.













