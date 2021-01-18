Over Rs 8 bn loans approved under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar Sunday said soft loans amounting to Rs 8.08 billion were approved under the Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme’s Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme (YES) so far. In an exclusive interview with APP, he said the government had a target to create more than 50,000 new jobs by year-end through a total disbursement of about Rs 10 billion among the youth, aspiring to set up or expand businesses in more than 15 sectors such as auto, Information Technology, Dairy and others.













