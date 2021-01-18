K2 summit, a new dawn of winter tourism in GB: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Sunday said the successful summit of the world’s second highest mountain K2 by the Nepali climbers would boost winter tourism in GB.

“It will be a new dawn of winter tourism in the region,” the minister said in a statement while congratulating the Napali climbers for scaling k2.

Pakistan’s K2 (8,611m), the world’s second highest mountain and the only one among the 8,000m peaks had never been climbed before in winter.

The mountaineers had shown great courage, bravery and skill by reaching at the top of the mountain. It is a great honor for any climber to scale the world’s second highest peak, said Gandapur.

He said dozens of climbers visited Pakistan every year for mountaineering as it offers a number of mountains to the adventure tourists.

Pakistan has tremendous potential for winter tourism and the government will provide all possible facilities to the climbers, he added.

Gandapur said the Gilgit-Baltistan government was taking practical measures to promote winter tourism in the region that will eventually create more employment opportunities for the people in the area.

The minister also appreciated Pakistan Army and other security agencies for rescuing the mountaineers from dangerous weather conditions in the region.

He also expressed deep sorrow over the death of Spanish climber Sergio Mingote Moreno, who lost his life on Saturday while returning to base camp when he fell into the crevasse.