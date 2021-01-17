Shafqat for digitising exam board data to facilitate students

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has directed the Inter Board Committee of Chairmen (IBCC) and the National IT Board to digitise exam board data for the ease of students.

According to a tweet by the ministry on Sunday: “On the policy directions of Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood, the Secretary IBCC met Chief Executive National IT Board and decided to digitise manual records and create a central repository of data of all examination boards to facilitate students for online verification.”

Back in November, the newly appointed Secretary IBCC, Dr. Ghulam Ali Mallah, called on Mehmood at his office and informed him of measures the IBCC is taking to facilitate students, The News reported.

He said that to facilitate students to remit the fee of the IBCC, the number of bank branches has been increased from 280 to 1,400 across Pakistan. A courier company has been assigned for collection and return of application for equivalence and attestation of certificates, he said.