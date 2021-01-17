Govt to continue exposing India’s sinister designs: Moeed

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Security Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that the government will continue to expose the sinister designs of India before the world, which is hatching a conspiracy to create instability in Pakistan.

Talking to a private television channel, Dr Moeed Yusuf said that exposing the real face of India before the international community is a difficult task because it is a big business market for developed nations. However, he said the comprehensive strategy adopted by Pakistan to unearth India’s abhorring designs before the world powers is working well.

The SAPM’s statement comes in wake of the leaked WhatsApp messages of Indian anchor Arnab Goswami over the Pulwama attack and other Indian-orchestrated incidents against Pakistan.

The screenshots of a WhatsApp conversation between the arrested former Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) CEO Partho Dasgupta and Indian Republic TV’s Arnab Goswami, which are making rounds on social media, show that Goswami had prior information about the 2019 Balakot airstrike and the revocation of Article 370, which stripped off the special status granted to Illegally Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The WhatsApp chats running over 1,000 pages are part of the 3,600-page supplementary charge sheet that the Mumbai police filed earlier this week.

The messages discuss the Pulwama attack on February 14, 2019, in which 40 soldiers were killed, with Goswami rejoicing and writing to Dasgupta how the attack has helped his channel. “This attack we have won like crazy,” he wrote to Dasgupta.

Another chat also reveals that Goswami knew about the Balakot airstrike, which was carried out by Indian warplanes early on February 26, 2019. The message dated February 23, shows Goswami telling Dasgupta how ‘something big’ is soon going to happen.