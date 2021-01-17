No illegal appointment in GCU during Prof. Aftab’s tenure

The Government College University Lahore has clarified that no illegal appointment was made in the university during the tenure of former Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Khalid Aftab i.e. 2002 to 2011.

The GCU Lahore has written a letter to Anti-Corruption Establishment Punjab on the matter of illegal appointments made during the last ten years by certain rectifications in the earlier information shared by the University with the ACE-Punjab on the issue.

Specifically, it was clarified that during the tenure of Dr. Khalid Aftab, Ex-Vice Chancellor GCU, Lahore no appointment was made against the prescribed law prevalent / applicable at that time.

The University clarified that prior to “The Public Sector Universities (Amendment) Act 2012, the Vice Chancellor of GCU, Lahore had full powers to engage staff on contractual/ adhoc basic for a period of six months under Section 13 of GCU, Lahore Ordinance 2002. Hence, no financial loss was incurred to the exchequer.

Moreover, contractual appointments reported therein made during the tenure of Dr. Khalid Aftab were not converted into regular appointments by condoning/ violating the prescribed procedures.