DC for implementation of Covid-19 SOPs

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali urged the Assistant Commissioners and District Health Authority to fully implement Corona SOPs in the district and said that marriage halls, restaurants, Shopping Malls and shops which do not comply with the established guidelines should be reprimanded. In addition, all publicity measures should be taken to make the citizens aware of the dangers of the current Coronavirus and to take precautionary measures. He reviewed the current situation of the Corona epidemic and preventive measures during a meeting.

Deputy Commissioner said that during the second wave of Corona, 2132 persons were infected with the virus in four and a half months from September 1, out of which 1249 have recovered and 136 have died there fore Assistant Commissioners should be proactive to ensure smooth execution and regularly check shopping malls / markets, restaurants, cafe hotels, wedding halls and transports.

The Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was committed to ensuring implementation of Corona SOPs in all cases as Corona wars are on the rise so citizens should show responsibility and strictly adhere to precautionary measures, do not go out without face masks, avoid going to crowded places, precaution was the only solution to avoid Corona,so that the sense of responsibility is maintained and the spread of the virus can be prevented by countering the current second wave of Corona.