ACE retrieves 2,000 kanals

The team of Anti Corruption Establishment Jhang has retrieved 2,057 kanals and 18 marlas of land for occupants in Athara Hazari Tehsil. The retrieved area was owned by the provincial government and its value was more than Rs.108 million. Director Anti-Corruption Faisalabad wahid Arjumand has informed that in chak 10/3 of tehsil Athara Hazari Muhammad Khan, Ghulam Husain, Haji Muhammad and Tayyab Khan was occupant since long and the said precious govt land had been retrieved from the team along with police force.

He said that on the direction of DG ACE Punjab Muhammad Gohar Nafees, instructions have been issued to the Revenue Department to collect recovery from the occupiers and the retrieved area has also been handed over to the Revenue Department Jhang.