President Trump and his love of power

Admittedly President Trump has a towering personality very fit for his office. Over 6 feet tall, with an un-unusually large jawbone and his large head on which he has grafted very expensive and artfully crafted auburn hair which distinguish him from all previous Presidents. He keeps theircolourchanging from orange to slivery grey as suits his mood. This hair style reflects his power which he cherishes by frequently running his hands over them to keep them in shape. Always meticulously dressed in lounge suit with diamond cuff links, he truly represents an impressive President of the United States of America.

Trump’s personality is certainly extreme by any standard, and particularly rare in a President.People who encounter him seem to find him confounding. My aim in this piece is to show Donald Trump, the man, hisdispositions, and his inner motivations, that make his unique psychological makeup.

There is overwhelming evidence that Donald Trump’s moral vision is centered on the notion of power.Looking at the way President Trump governed America, it is clearly his disregard for policy process, his use of Twitter as a political power tool to stir negative emotions among his followers, a desire to crush his opponents, and his unchecked narcissism which are the features which illustrate his idea of power. Thus he can go to any limit to save his presidency.

His morality does not matter as long as he adamantly follows his policy.His decision to move of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem was the product of his thinking influenced by the evangelicals who believed that the restoration of Israel as an exclusively Jewish state with Jerusalem as its capital is the fulfillment of a biblical prophecy.

In an address to the United Nations, Trump said he was elected “not to take power, but to give power to the American people where it belongs,” but his rhetoric was in fact meant for his political supporters, most of whom wereevangelical Christians, and the white nationalists.

The move inside the government for the impeachment of Trump keeps him unmoved. He still desires to make a mess of the Inauguration Ceremony on January 20

Trump was a staunch follower of theologian Vincent Peele according to whom there should always be a fusion of power and virtue. This theology is controversial and is not shared by all American Christians. His love for power and his contempt for the losers were more akin to Nietzsche than to Christ. Moreover his love of power was influenced more by his personal power and material wealth, rather than his vision and deep political convictions. He was an iconic financial Real Estate-holder before taking up politics.

More than “moral excellence,” virtue was understood by him as self-restraint whereasfor the Founding Fathers of America, virtue meant to foster prosperity and preserve liberty. If religion was central to their political thought, it was not for its spiritual significance but for its social role in making an ideally good society. They saw virtue as an antidote to the threat of passion and divisions to secure their freedom.

President Trump on the other hand, displays the direct antithesis of virtue. His lack of moderation, his constant exhibition of emotion and exaggeration which he called as“truthful hyperbole.” His habit of lying and exchanging truths for “alternative facts,”and his steady appeal to passion, fear and hatred; his attempt to pit one group against another and bully his critics were all his peculiar features. His cabinet was full of rich people who displayed unabashed display of wealth, which was reminiscent of a plutocracy rather than a modern democracy.He did not care for any moral vision that has always characterized American Presidential rhetoric. Whatever he said as President, power was the main underlying idea. It was also a lens through which he saw the world.

In so far Trump’s foreign policy was concerned, he showed his grit by pulling U.S. troops out of the region of Middle East, substantially reducing his forces from Afghanistan and Iraq even after losing the November election.A recent survey revealed that three-quarters of Americans wanted U.S. troops to leave Afghanistan and Iraq, and Trump did very well by pulling out substantial American troops from Afghanistan, Iraq and other parts of the Middle East where those had been deployed during previous 20 years without any political or monetary gains. On the other hand he saved millions of dollars by avoiding or reducing Trump administration’s foreign policy—including the United States’ ties with allies, relations with China and Russia, and policies toward the Middle East, North Korea, Venezuela, trade, and climate change were some of his milestone achievements. His growing ties with India and forging other military pacts was to contain the growing influence of China in this region.

Trump’s most prominent feature of foreign policy was one of withdrawal of U.S from international pacts and treaties. He withdrew from Trans-pacificPartnership, UNESCO, and also withdrew from Iran Nuclear Deal, as also from UNHRC(Palestine Agency in the Near East), and Banned Land-based Missiles Treaty. By these steps he really damaged what were useful networks of alliances and international institutions for the U.S. making its position much weaker in the world.

In the aftermath of present elections, he deliberately raised the bogey of their being rigged, and refused to vacate the White House. Where ever he went after the elections, he addressed rallies to incite them and revolt against the so-called rigged elections. This created a chaotic feeling in the masses, especially when Trump had no proof to prove that the elections were in fact rigged. His lust for power made him believe that some Divine power may reinstall him in power. Such was his greed to remain in power. The recent attack on the Capitol Hill was systematically organized by the hooligans of his party. This kind of mayhem and attack on the seat of government was unprecedented. In the past even when some President had doubts about the fairness of elections, no objection or protest was ever made to save the democratic values of the United States. The world warily watches America’s postelection aftershocks. The move inside the government for the impeachment of Trump keeps him unmoved. He still desires to make a mess of the Inauguration Ceremony on January 20. As the things stand, it is speculated that the President will be dragged out of the White House by force making a mockery of the democratic values of America.This would exemplify the greed of the President to remain in power even if there is no ground for him to hold his office after Jan. 20.