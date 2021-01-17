Setting things right with a frontal approach

Social structure in a society determines the functions of polity and politics and psychology and sociology of the people as individuals and their behaviours in groups. A balance needed is the balance between structures and functions. It means a continuous review and analysis of structures and functions in a society. Need is to guard against negativity and maladjustments to keep the system working harmoniously and without tensions. Need for correcting wrongs arises when we come to accept arrogance and apathy as the norm in our leadership, a long line of self-serving leaders who lack a sense of empathy and understanding of the people and their problems. It is in fact criminal to glorify public representatives in this category and defending their apathy when empathy is the dire need. What is suggested here is demand of a true democracy which looks for improvements of systems and attitudes anywhere in the world including the United States and countries in the third world or those labelled as developing countries.

I tend to agree with the opinion that failure comes only when we forget ideals, objectives and principles. Policies are many, principles are few, policies will change, and principles are the foundations to stay strong. Leadership must understand where it stands and the difference between success and failure. And what are the factors leading to success and good achievement or performance. In fact it requires a temperament for consistency and ability to make coordination and cooperation achievement-oriented.

Street politics is not the right approach under newly evolving democratic world order to resolve issues. Leaders have to understand the people, their own people, and causes of problems and internal/external conflicts, and possibilities of peace, security, and development. Conversations are essential, and diplomacy rather than violence and state- terrorism are the way to peace and resolving problems and issues. In the context of social structures and accompanying ideology and psychology, some countries have an established system of state-terrorism against their neighbours. India and its leadership is a known example in this context. The United States of America is lucky that it has no neighbours to create troubles for it and that is why the United States could become a great power. It has been proved that military operations are unable to produce desired results in terms of peace, security and welfare of the people. Afghanistan is a clear example before us. A word of love is the world of wisdom.

Fixing a problem means you know what the problem is. Otherwise there is no fixing. What is the real problem? Is it the attitude of the rulers or their helplessness and incompetence that is the source of troubles and problems of the ordinary/ common citizens? What could be done if the people are suffering owing to the disconnected irresponsible leaders and functionaries? Simply talking of corruption will not take care of the people who are suffering.

We need a frontal approach to set things right. Educational institutions have to cultivate and uphold social and cultural values; help in character building; and developing capable and sincere leadership as well as true democracy. Aim is not to produce sociopaths, lacking empathy and driven by apathy. Self-seekers are always busy looking for their own pursuit of glory. A bad fish is a threat for the staff that is healthy but under stress due to the corrupt and the sick.

We need to revisit our social structures and social systems to improve functionality and institutional performance. Talking of corruption and the corrupt, day and night, has a sickening impact on the people who know that nothing tangible is being planned to improve the status and level of living for the people. Cost of living is escalating skyhigh. The o ordinary citizen is helpless and without any hope of good time to come. Economic and social political situation is deteriorating because of absence of good governance. The pandemic coronavirus is a factor threatening everyone everywhere. Sickness and poverty is killing people every day- why are these issues ignored by the political leadership? The tussle between the government and the opposition is a bad show. It is neither a good reflection on the government nor the opposition. Why are democratic institutions and approaches not put do use in Pakistan? Let us fix responsibility.

To set a thief to catch a thief has always been a non-productive effort in reality. A Frontal approach is required to set things right. Social structure and systems must be analysed to evaluate if institutional functions fit into the given social system. Do we need a different social structure for the performance of current functions? Then there are questions of Legislature, Executive, and Judiciary, sharing authority and responsibility. Authority, responsibility, and accountability are inter-connected for effective performance of the government and benefit to the people. And finally, who are the beneficiaries of the system? And who has unfortunately been neglected? Miss use of powers is an issue.

Without authority there is neither responsibility nor accountability. Authority should be commensurate with responsibility. Discretionary powers are issued in exceptional circumstances to be justified and defined. It is disrespect to draw democracy if decisions are made outside the prescribed institutional framework.

The writer is a former director, National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Government of Pakistan, a political analyst, a public policy expert and a published author. His book “Post 9/11 Pakistan” was published in the United States. His recent book “Existential Question for Pakistan”, a must read, discusses a large range of important issues related to governance and policy, having importance and implications for a variety of professionals, policymakers, academics, politicians and administrators.