Gold Rate in Pakistan today on 18th January 2021 is being sold for Rs. 94600 per 10 grams, and the price of Gold is Rs. 110300 per tola in Pakistan today.

Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 18 January 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 110300 Rs. 101108 Rs. 96513 Rs. 82725 per 10 Gram Rs. 94600 Rs. 86716 Rs. 82775 Rs. 70950 per Gram Gold Rs. 9460 Rs. 8672 Rs. 8278 Rs. 7095

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

