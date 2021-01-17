Summary to import 500k tonnes of sugar being moved to ECC: Hammad

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar on Sunday said that a summary for import of 500k tonnes of sugar is being moved to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC). In a tweet, Hammad Azhar said estimates of the provincial governments suggest local production of sugar will be higher than last season. But owing to low carryover stocks, TCP, in consultation with provinces, will be advised to initiate imports early. The minister further stated that the provinces will be advised to release this sugar at retail stage at subsidised and control rates. Cane commissioners have reported ample supply of sugar and sugar cane for the time being. Any reports to the contrary are fake news.













