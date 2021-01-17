Steele takes lead with 61 to get another chance in Sony Open

HONOLULU: Brendan Steele knows he can play well at the Sony Open whether it’s windy or calm, in sunshine or rain. Now he gets another chance to see if he can win. One year after Steele lost a late lead at Waialae and lost in a playoff, he delivered the lowest score of his career Saturday in ideal conditions with a 9-under 61 that gave him a two-shot lead going into the final round. “You hope that you come back and you play well and erase whatever negative memories there are,” Steele said. “But all the memories are pretty positive. Playing great here last year was good, and I´m excited for the challenge tomorrow. I know it´s going to be really tough. Guys are coming after me. But I´ll just do my best and hopefully it will be enough.” If Saturday was any indication, it will be plenty tough.

Joaquin Niemann, a runner-up last week at Kapalua, was outside the top 10 when he birdied the par-3 17th and then roasted a 7-wood that tumbled onto the green to 10 feet for eagle and a 63. Just like that, he was two shots behind. Kevin Na started the day five shots out of the lead and matched his career-low with a 61 to join Niemann at two back.

Overnight rain at Waialae Country Club, coupled with the tropical wind not even strong enough to make palm trees sway, left the course as vulnerable as it has ever been. There were 10 scores of 64 or better Saturday. The average score was 66.7, a record for the Sony Open. Niemann was 4 under for his round and far from satisfied. “I thought I could put myself in a better position, and then finishing that way and making eagle on 18 made me really happy and gave me a bit of motivation for tomorrow,” said Niemann, the 22-year-old from Chile. Na had it going so well he thought about a 59 when he stood over a 10-foot birdie putt on the 17th, knowing that would leave him an eagle away from golf’s magic number. He had to settle for a 61, and know he might need another score like it.