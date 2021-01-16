Lone England fan in Sri Lanka gets his due as Joe Root thanks Rob Lewis

COLOMBO: Well it can’t get better than England fan Rob Lewis. A lot has been said and written in the last 48 hours about this Web Designer from England who arrived in Sri Lanka to cheer for the visitors but way back in March, when the world was a far different place. Then the lockdown began and England had to postpone the tour which was slated for March. Lewis decided to stay back and hoped that he will be there when England arrives in the near future.

Eleven months later The Three Lions finally arrived and Lewis was there, the only English supporter at the Dutch Fort in Galle, the venue for the first Test match between England and Sri Lanka. Well, sacrifices made by this fan was well and truly acknowledged by England skipper Joe Root as he reached his double century on day 3 of the Test match. In a video posted on Twitter, Root was seen acknowledging to Lewis who was standing the Dutch Fort overseeing the stadium. "I am very frustrated. I waited 10 months to watch this match and the police have kicked me out," Lewis told AFP. "At least I managed to sing 'Jerusalem'," he added. Hours after getting his marching orders, Lewis returned to another area of the fort further from the ground, but still with a view of the game.

“Back on the Fort because I work here now,” he said on Twitter without giving an explanation, though he was wearing a hard hat and a fluorescent safety jacket over his England T shirt.He had put up three banners, including one from the Barmy Army, as England’s supporters are known, and another for a charity helping stray dogs in Sri Lanka. But they were also taken down by authorities. During his stay in Sri Lanka, Lewis has worked remotely as a web designer and done stints as a nightclub DJ.