Bilawal’s politicsbased on lies, corruption: Shibli

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Saturday said politics of Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was based on lies, deceit and corruption.

Giving his reaction to the press conference of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP)Chairman, Shibli Faraz said Bilawal should not shift the blame for his own inefficiency and incompetence on others.

Shibli Faraz said Bilawal was so ignorant that he did not know that Sindh province produced 2,025 million cubic feet of gas, out of which 1,784 million cubic feet was consumed in Sindh while 200 million cubic feet was provided to power and fertilizer plants.

The minister said only 110 million cubic feet gas went out of Sindh. He said that those who always talked about rights of poor and workers did not spare even the pensioners.

Shibli Faraz said a fraud of Rs 2.25 billion had been unearthed in the Pensioners Fund in the Finance Department under Sindh Chief Minister. He said fake pensioners and fake accounts were created and 95 percent of the fake bank accounts had been traced in the home district of Chief Minister, Dadu. He said that the nation had not forgotten that Sindh government created a shortage of wheat by not releasing it and forced peole of Sindh to purchase expensive flour.

Shibli Faraz remarked that PPP demolished huts of poor, filled Swiss accounts with ill gotten money and built Surrey palaces. Instead of threatening the Election Commission, Shibli Faraz said Bilawal should submit reply regarding his own party’s foreign funding. Regarding the development work on Bundal Island, Shibli opined that it would be a gift from the federation to people of Sindh. He said when politics was based on inheritance rather than merit, the outcome was what had happened to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) now.

The PDM movement had fizzled out as it was started for the defense of personal interests. Now it has been confined to the squares, alleys and narrow and dark intersections, rather than the big grounds and main highways.