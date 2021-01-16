Pakistan issues red flags to check money laundering, terror financing

FATFFATFThe government of Pakistan has issued new red flags to check terror financing and money laundering as part of a raft of new steps aiming at coming out of the FATF grey list. In order to comply with the conditions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), there were already 15 red flags to check suspicious investments in national savings centres.

According to the sources, the federal government has also decided to issue a red alert regarding investment by politically exposed persons. There would be a red flag issued on the investment by politicians, their families and close relatives.

The red flag would have to be issued regarding investment by politicians under investigation in connection with different cases. The sources said a directive has also been issued to keep an eye on the beneficial owners of the investors.