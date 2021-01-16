Doctor shot dead in North Waziristan

shot-deadA doctor was killed by unidentified assailants in a firing incident in North Waziristan on Saturday. The doctor, who was also a professor at Bannu Medical College, Dr Waliullah Dawar was killed on Mir Ali Bypass Road. The accused, however, managed to escape. Police officials said Dr Waliullah belonged to Hormuz village of Mir Ali and was on his way home at 10pm when he was targeted. He used to travel to Mir Ali every Saturday and Sunday to treat patients. His body was shifted to Mir Ali THQ Hospital for autopsy.

Earlier this week, the police booked a government officer who had killed his wife and minor daughter in the Naseerabad area last week. The grade 17 federal government employee, Mujahid Ali, confessed to strangulating his wife and 18-month old daughter during the investigation. A senior police official told that Mujahid Ali probably killed his wife and daughter so that he could marry another woman.