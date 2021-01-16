Buzdar lays foundation stone of Sheikhupura-Gujranwala road

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar laid the foundation stone of Sheikhupura to Gujranwala dual carriageway road project in a ceremony held at Chief Minister Office on Saturday.

Senor Provincial Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal and other concerned authorities were present on the occasion.

Usman Buzdar said that 43-kilometer long Sheikhupura to Gujranwala dual carriageway road project will cost Rs 5.70 billion. He further maintained that the project will be completed under the public-private partnership. Thousands of vehicles will be benefited from better transportation facility with the completion of this project on daily basis.

He said this project will make possible easy and speedy access to motorway M-2 and Sheikhupura from Gujranwala. He said that private partners will be responsible for the repair and maintenance of the project for 25 years. The construction of road will interlink two industrial cities besides providing better transportation facilities to the citizens as well as saving time and fuel, he concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that a new era of real change in Punjab has been started. First-time projects have been designed according to the needs of people with the consultation of public representatives. Backward areas are being turned into developed ones. New universities and hospitals are being set up in far-flung areas. Every city will be given a separate development package. He said that personal like and dislike affected the development projects in past and resources were wasted by ignoring the public priorities. The incumbent government has focused on the unison development of every area. Everyone is being taken on board for sustainable development and prosperity of the people, he concluded.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of the mother of former President Gen. Retd. Pervaiz Musharaf. In a condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the family members to bear this loss with equanimity.

Meanwhile, SACM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, in her statement said PDM is aggrieved over the flop show on resignations and the long march. Now everyone in the PDM is playing their own trumpet. There is a rift between the princess, prince and Maulana. She said this gang of hypocrites will never resign. Thieves and looters cannot take out long march. She said these people will contest by-elections and participate in senate elections as well.

She said that people are enjoying the jokes of political clowns. PDM elements should be ashamed of themselves. The negative politics of those who scored political points on corona have come to its logical end. She said that 535 new corona cases have been reported during the last 24 hours which took the total number of corona victims to 148488 in Punjab. Whereas, 17 patients died, 14390 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours. She said that 268341 test have so far been conducted in Punjab, she concluded.