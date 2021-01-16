Sh Rasheed assures affected teachers of transparency in deputation process

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Saturday assured affected teachers and their representatives that the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) will be asked to take its notification back, adding that transparency and uniform policy will be observed at all levels.

The Interior Minister said he will personally take up the matter with Prime Minister Imran Khan so that this controversial notification of teachers’ deputation in their respective areas can be taken back. He said this while talking to a delegation of affected teachers who called on the interior minister in Islamabad on Saturday.

The interior minister assured the affected teachers and their representatives that he will play his role in this regard. He further said the discriminatory use of law cannot be tolerated as such practice is parallel to destroying the career of teachers. He made it clear that no one would be allowed to destroy the professional career of over 50 teachers.

The delegation leaders told the Interior Minister that those teachers, who have been forced to migrate, have been serving the federal capital for years. They informed him that the teachers with services from five to 28 years for Islamabad are included in the affectees. The delegation said the concerned authority interpreted the court decision as per its own interests and issued an illegal notification which has put the career of dozens of teachers based in Islamabad at stake.

The affected teachers also told the Interior Minister that their children are studying in different educational institutions in Islamabad and respective provinces they belong to have already filled positions, adding that they have no option to return to their native towns. They said the Islamabad High Court has also ruled its verdict that no teacher would be deputed in another city away from the family. They alleged that due to the arrogant attitude of the concerned authority, five women teachers have ‘lost their lives’. The teachers further told the Interior Minister that there are some teachers who have been regularised but those have strong references.

Sheikh Rasheed assured the affected teachers and their representatives that he will present his case before Prime Minister Imran Khan and try his best to ensure a uniform policy for all.

Law and order

Federal Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed will chair a meeting over the PDM protest outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday.

It is to be mentioned here that the opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) had made an announcement to protest outside the ECP office in Islamabad on January 19 (Tuesday).

Interior Minister Shaikh Rasheed will chair a meeting over the law and order on January 18 (Monday), sources said. IG Police Islamabad, Commissioner and the representatives of law enforcement agencies will attend the session, according to sources. Police chiefs of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will also attend the meeting via the video link.

The meeting is expected to review security of the entry points of the federal capital city and will decide a strategy to boost security of the red zone, sources added.

PM Imran allowed PDM’s planned protest in front of the election commission and also directed Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed not to create any hurdle in the PDM’s upcoming protest outside ECP headquarter in Islamabad. However, the prime minister had issued orders to take action against those violating the law.