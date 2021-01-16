Sindh cabinet committee holds meeting with PSM workers

Provincial ministers Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, Saeed Ghani and Special Assistant to CM Sindh Waqar Mehdi have said that PPP is a party of workers, and vowed to protect the interests of steel mill workers at all cost. They stated that steel mill is a national asset and they will not let it be destroyed.

They expressed these views in the second consultative meeting of Sindh Cabinet Sub-Committee with the workers of the steel mills in the Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Pillar’s Karamat Ali, Trade Union Leader Habib Junaidy, Steel Mill Workers and Officers Association Leaders. Sindh Information Minister Syed Nasir Hussain Shah and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said that the position of Sindh government on steel mill was clear from day one. All stakeholders are being consulted. They said that long struggle was needed on the issue of steel mills. Pakistan Steel Mill was a national asset and the matter was not even brought up in the Council of Common Interest.

The provincial ministers said that the issue would be taken up in the Sindh Assembly and Senate where we have majority. Resolution seeking control of PMS will be passed in Sindh Assembly in next week. The meeting also decided to include economic and legal experts in the sub-committee for seeking the expert opinion on the issue.