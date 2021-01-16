Indictment of ex-Sindh police chief, others deferred in NAB case

An accountability court on Saturday deferred indictment of Sindh’s former police chief Ghulam Haider Jamali and other senior cops in corruption case. Former police chief and other accused were present before the court today. Jamali, and other senior police officers have been named in a reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in 2018 for allegedly causing a loss of millions to the national exchequer by misusing their authority The court adjourned the case hearing until February 1st and indictment due to absence of the lawyers of accused. The court directed the accused and their counsels to ensure their presence in the next hearing of the case. When the accountability court judge read out charges against the accused person, they all pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the case. It was alleged in the reference that Jamali and other police officers misused their authority and circumvented the required procedure to make illegal appointments in Sindh Reserve Police.













