Dense fog disrupts road, air traffic in parts of Punjab

Dense layer of fog engulfed parts of Punjab including Lahore, disrupting road and air transportation on early Saturday morning.

According to details, the spell of dense fog and cold wave engulf various parts of Punjab including Hafizabad, Shakargarh, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Patoki, Okara, Lodhran, Sangla Hill, Faisalabad, Nankana Sahib, Gujranwala, Phool Nagar, Pattoki and Jaranwala.

The motorway and highways have also been closed at various points due to dense fog whereas drivers have been warned to take precautionary measures while travelling.

The M-5 Motorway from Multan to Rahim Yar Khan and M-4 from Faislaabad to Kot Abdul Hakeem have been closed due to low visibility.

Moreover, the Motorway Section M-3 has also been partially closed for all kinds of traffic, whereas motorway police has asked to avoid unnecessary traveling while the drivers have been directed to use fog lights during foggy conditions.

Fog has also affected the flights schedule at Lahore airport, where foreign flights are delayed and cancelled.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), dry weather is expected in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, Islamabad and Gilgit Baltistan during next 24 hours.