PTI govt to stay in power till 2023: governor

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar on Saturday said that there is no threat to the government from opposition’s long march, adding that January 31st will also pass but PDM resignations will not come.

He shared his views during his meeting with Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed who called on the Governor in Lahore. Political Secretary to Governor Punjab Mian Kashif Iqbal was also present on this occasion. Political and administrative matters were discussed in the meeting.

Governor Sarwar said that the government will not fall by the opposition’s rallies and protests. The opposition’s plan to halt accountability and national development will fail. The government will not back off from its commitment to maintain rule of law and transparent accountability. He further said that eradication of corruption has become necessary to in order to set the country on the road to progress and the government is committed to eliminate this evil.

Sarwar said that PDM’s agenda of anarchy has been rejected by the people and they stand by the government’s policies. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan is moving forward and will continue to do so despite opposition’s propaganda. He further said that the PDM’s only agenda is to destabilize the country but there is clear divide among the PDM parties and they are unable to decide on the strategy to keep themselves politically alive. There is uncertainty among the opposition as to when and where the long march is to take place. They should just wait for the 2023 general elections.

Provincial Minister for Housing Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that the opposition parties are looking for NRO but Prime Minister Imran Khan will not give NRO to anyone. In fact, the corrupt will have to face accountability as per the law. Prime Minister Imran Khan will not budge an inch from principled stance on politics. If the opposition thinks that the government will come under pressure from the rallies, it will never happen, he concluded.