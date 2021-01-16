Beyond the Indian Chronicles

The so-called ‘Incredible India’ advertised on various international electronic media channels suffers from massive credibility crisis both at home and abroad. Its tall claims of championing democracy and secularism have now been proven as farce and the Modi-led Indian incumbent regime stands unmasked to its limits. The recent shocking disclosures by EU DisinfoLab about India’s camouflaged use of media, NGOs, fake identities, impersonation and dubious use of big names to malign Pakistan has truly surprised many. This has come to further expose the facade of Indian democracy and its so-called championship of human rights. This masqueraded and fraudulent media business has been run by Indian actors in over 100 countries, particularly, targeting the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva wherein it got 10 NGOs accredited so as to promote anti-Pakistan agenda. Similarly, in Brussels where it cunningly foxed MEPs into criticizing Pakistan, especially on human rights.‘Indian Chronicles’, as the EU DisinfoLab has termed its research, has come up with a detailed investigative report of India’s attempts to malign Pakistan, and to lesser extent, China too. The 15-year propaganda campaign which was led by the Srivastava Group and amplified by Indian news agency, ANI, was launched in 2005 and is still going on the rampage. The actors orchestrating this nasty network are directly tied to the creation of three informal groups in the European Parliament – the South Asia Peace Forum, the Baloch Forum and Friends of Gilgit-Baltistan – to organize press conferences and events around and within the European Parliament to defame Pakistan.

Here, two pertinent questions do arisewhich need clear answersas to how European governments with elaborate intelligence networks could not unearth this massive Indian undercover crooked business? Did they simply look the other way because of their business interests in India? Similarly, these disclosures also exposed the myth of justice and fair play boasted by the champions of human rights in the US and Europe which despite gross human rights violations in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir have kept mum over the Modi government’s inhuman actions, or merely issued sham statements expressing concern in a soft tone so as to avoid Indian annoyance. Shamelessly, the whole world media showed the gory drama of the inhuman lockdown of Occupied Kashmir, and the brutal killing of innocent Muslims by RSS goons in full sight of the law-enforcement agencies. Likewise,France, the champion of secularism, quick to punish Muslim women in hijab but conveniently ignored the Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) or National Register of Citizenship (NRC) which specifically discriminates against Muslims. Same is the pitiable plight of over 1.9 million citizens in Assam who have been declared illegal for being Bengali Muslims. Obviously, France would not have criticized India since it was in the middle of finalizing the Rafael deal with a staggering amount worth $5 billion bill. Double standards at their best, alas!

Likewise, it will try to convince international organizations to pursue legal action against Indian natural and juristic persons named in the EU report who made representations before those organizations.

There are far more important dimensions to this disinformation networkscam which need clarification that if it could be dubbed as a propaganda tool, or does it fall in the category of gross misconduct, fraud, misuse of a third-country’s laws, resurrection of dead media, dead think-tanks and NGOs, as well as dead people, in a desperate attempt to disparage Pakistan.Will those MEPs whose names and identities were used by these fake media houses, NGOs and think tanks try to take legal action against the culprits in order to clear their names and reputation?While India has been busy orchestrating anti-Pakistan tirade in the global capitals during the past 15 years, its game plan became more aggressive ever since Ajit Doval took over as national security adviser in Modi’s first tenure. The so-called Doval Doctrine focuses on keeping Pakistan under pressure through low-level insurgency in the country so that Pakistan chooses to soften stance on Kashmir. India’s support to the TTP and its associates as well as some Baloch dissident organizations is a living evidence of the Doval Doctrine, which Indian officials proudly boast about in their public parleys.

Coinciding with this is yet another watershed development. In November, Pakistan handed over its dossier on India’s terror campaign to the United Nations, the P5 members of the U.N. Security Council and the Organization of Islamic Countries claiming that it had “irrefutable evidence” of India financing, training, harboring and supplying weapons to terrorists operating in and against Pakistan. The U.N. Secretary General is said to have promised to study the dossier and take appropriate action as enshrined in UN Charter and other relevant legal covenants under its umbrella. Pakistan is also reported to have cautioned the U.N. Secretary General that it “reserves the right to act in self-defense.”To the best advantage of Pakistan, India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has fast been drifting towards extremism and an exclusionist rule, bordering fascism. In August 2019, the Modi government unilaterally and arbitrarily revoked Article 370 of India’s constitution, stripping IOJ&K of the autonomy guaranteed by Indian constitution, in utter disregard to United Nations resolutions. In 2019, India also passed the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act legislation that offers preferential treatment to non-Muslim immigrants from certain neighboring countries as they seek Indian citizenship on grounds of religious discrimination. In the recent past, it has also promulgated laws allowing non-residents and non-Muslims from across India to buy land and property in Jammu and Kashmir with a malicious intent to change the demography of the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Building further on this concrete evidence, Pakistan will most likely supplement its dossier with the “third party perspective” presented in the EU DisinfoLab report, something that was previously missing in its anti-India narrative. Similarly, Pakistan will engage with world powers traditionally hostile to Pakistan’s perspective to make them “soften” their stance towards Pakistan. Likewise, it will try to convince international organizations to pursue legal action against Indian natural and juristic persons named in the EU report who made representations before those organizations. Lastly, Pakistan’s best bet would be to table a resolution against India at the United Nations General Assembly with the hope of obtaining a resolution condemning India for its actions.Despite the timing of the European NGO report, which comes right after Pakistan’s own dossier, it will find it hard to undo fossilized narratives about itself and India. India’s drift towards extremism and militancy will certainly help elevate Pakistan’s international stature. But at the same time, Pakistan will have to undertake a strenuous exercise and face an uphill task in convincing the world to see it through a different lens as the victim of Indian aggression and not the aggressor as fraudulently portrayed by India since ages.

The good omen from Pakistan’s perspective is that ever since the incumbent regime in Islamabad came to power, PM IK has not only committed himself to be the sole spokesman of the oppressed Kashmiris but also under his leadership Pakistan has covered huge distance in exposing Indian naked aggression and thus rebuilding its own global image. To the surprise of many and utter dismay of India, it has taken to the center stage in the Afghan peace talks by bringing together the warring factions in Afghanistan, offering its role as a neutral mediator to US in a bid to withdraw its forces from Afghanistan. At the same time, it has very swiftly introduced new legislation to ensure total compliance to the FATF regulations and thereby criminalize money laundering and terrorist financing. Unlike in the past, the incumbent Pakistan government is trying its limits’ best to build a “soft image” of the country and thus come up with a counter narrative supported by solid evidence against the one trumpeted by India since decades.

The writer is a civil servant by profession, a writer by choice and a motivational speaker by passion!