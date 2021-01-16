Finding comfort in seafood

It would not be a lie if we say Yuzu stirred curiosity out of many when the stunning visuals of its food started doing rounds during lockdown. While many thought the food looked nothing different than the rest of Pan-Asian and Japanese restaurants of Lahore, others guessed it might actually be different.

Having tried some of its sushi rolls and rice bowls during lockdown, I thought it’d only be best to write about my experience once I visit the restaurant and try some of the other items on the menu as well.

The team behind Yuzu know what they’re doing and you can tell so by trying out their sushi and nigiri. Ranging from Rs 1,200 (Full) to Rs 2,400 (Full), Dragon Maki, Volcano Maki and Crunchy Maki were definitely my favourite. Flavourful, soft and appetising!

Yuzu is located in Phase 4, DHA, right next to Bovinoes. It is owned by Areesha Hussain, Asim Malik and Hussain Gulrez. Let me walk you through my experience.

STRENGTHS — the ambience is pretty great especially this time of year. The current pandemic calls for outdoor-seating and Yuzu has done that well. I loved the fairy light arrangements and the well-chalked out seating plan according to the SOPs that need to be observed. Even once inside the premises, the cheery atmosphere, furnished two storyes and bright lights uplift your senses. The heating is perfect also.

The food comes across as extremely hygienic, neat and clean, and well-presented with some of the most beautiful crockery you can find. The cleanliness of it does the magic.

The rice bowls are another strong variety on the menu. The sesame and teriyaki are definitely worth a try.

Beef Tataki (Rs 1,400) needs a special mention for its tangy and sweet taste that you cannot stop having. I would also like to mention the Yuzu Cooler (Rs 525) for its minty and refreshing taste.

The restaurant has definitely struck a cord with the masses as the premises are mostly booked, and packed. One has to make a reservation in advance.

Yuzu is offering free home delivery as well.

WEAKNESSES — the desserts are not Yuzu’s strongest point. However, I would recommend the Eton Mess only if you’re to try something from the sweets menu out.

Single serving sushi is not filling for a price of (Rs 800 to Rs 1,595).

The curries can use some extra gravy for sure.

I still feel the restaurant can do some enhanced marketing considering their food is really good, flavourful and hygienic.