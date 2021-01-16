Rihanna is dripping in $2 million of jewels in new Savage X shoot

Rihanna’s fanbase might be itching for an album, but they can’t deny she’s been delivering some truly incredible content all the same. This week, Riri dropped the Valentine’s Day campaign for her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty, and looks almost too stunning to describe. In the shoot, she pairs red lace, mesh, and latex lingerie, completing the ensemble with glittering diamond and ruby jewellery.

Those aren’t your average, everyday diamonds and rubies, either. She layers two necklaces in the shoot: a chandelier style and a seven-row collar, both by Hammerman Jewels, Page Six reports. Their total worth? Over $2 million. And to finish off the look, Rih wears an assortment of Art Deco rings and bracelets from Lang Antiques, worth a total of $130,000. It’s simply what she deserves! It’s been quite a week for the Navy: Directly after dropping the new Savage X Fenty campaign, Rihanna revealed a collaboration with iconic artist Lorna Simpson for Essence magazine, titled “Of Earth & Sky.” Rihanna and Simpson collaborated on “a series of original photographic collages for the cover and 12-page portfolio” for the magazine-and the result, which you can preview here, is breath-taking.