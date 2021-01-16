Liberalization of gas sector hailed

Former president ICCI Shahid Rasheed Butt on Saturday said the trading community full support move of the government to liberalise the gas sector by allowing the private sector to establish terminal and start importing LNG. The decision will ensure availability of gas on economical rates while supply will not be disrupted unnecessarily, he said. Shahid Rasheed Butt said that the gas sector will become more transparent which is necessary for improved economic activity and bringing an end to gas sector circular debt. Talking to the business community, he said that the government could not tame the energy sector as intended while a shortage in winter and high price of LNG has trigger protests, therefore, it has decided to liberalise the gas market. The regulator has allowed two companies to establish their LNG terminals while two more companies have been allowed to import LNG and transport it across the country through tankers.













