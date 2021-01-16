SHC declares Sukkur Chamber of Commerce building illegal

Terming the Sukkur Chamber of Commerce and Industries office building located at Minar Road illegal, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Circuit Bench Sukkur on Saturday ordered the concerned authorities to vacate it. Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) Sukkur Bench had ordered to immediately demolish commercial structures built on the irrigation land in the city. Observing that the Sindh government had earlier gained the time to launch the operation, the SHC ordered to immediately remove the commercial structure and gave a month-time for removal of residential structures from the land after proper arrangements for the affectees. Observing that the Sindh government had earlier gained the time to launch the operation, the SHC ordered to immediately remove the commercial structure and gave a month-time for removal of residential structures from the lands after proper arrangements for the affectees.













