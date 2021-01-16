National strategy needed for development of livestock sector

Government is striving to make the best use of natural resources in the livestock sector and in this regard joint cooperation is needed in various fields to uplift of national economy.

These views were expressed by the Minister for Livestock Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk. According to details, an important joint consultative meeting was held at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Lahore in collaboration with the Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Islamabad. The aim was to formulate a national strategy to enhance the overall production of milk and meat. During the meeting, Secretary Livestock Capt (r) Saqib Zafar briefed about Punjab Livestock Growth Strategy and discussed the challenges livestock sector is facing which includes breed improvement, foot and mouth disease vaccine, FMD free zones, technology transfer and extension models. Minister for livestock directed the concerned to prepare a plan in collaboration with the federal government to enhance semen quality and production and further consultation was agreed in this regard. Addressing the participants, Livestock Minister Hasnain Bahadur Dareshk said that all the individual efforts be channelized to facilitate decision making for the development and promotion of the livestock sector. In addition, consultation with private experts, research institutes and business representatives in breed improvement, vaccine production and other fields should be ensured.

Secretary Livestock Capt. (R) Saqib Zafar also briefed about the new initiatives taken at the provincial level including house job model, academic and research cooperation with Dalm University Denmark and upcoming livestock census.