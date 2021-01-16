Long and rich cultural relation ties with Pakistan: Romanian Ambassador

Romania’s National Culture Day celebrated on January 15 is the birth date of Romanian poet and novelist Mihai Eminescu, a canonical figure of Romanian literature and a representative of the local Romanticism, considered the most important poet of the Romanian language, and is cherished as a national poet in both Romania and Moldova.

Nicolae Goia, Ambassador of Romania has said that the Day of National Culture represents a moment of celebration but equally an opportunity to deeply reflect on the place and role of the Romanian patrimony within the European and universal culture as well as the importance of cultural diplomacy.

“I would like to express my gratitude to all my Pakistani friends, for coming up over the years with splendid initiatives to celebrate our national poet and the Culture Day”, said Nicolae Goia adding that “The culture is one of the most important components which defines our national and individual identity and promoting an active cultural diplomacy represents a fundamental pillar of our diplomacy through participation to the European and global intercultural dialogue.”

Ambassador of Romania said that Romanian culture offers a variety of forms of folk art that have survived years of outside interference and domination. Wood carvings, brightly ornamented costumes, skillfully woven carpets, pottery, and other elements of traditional Romanian culture remain popular and, with the growth of tourism, have become known internationally. Folk art is characterized by abstract or geometric designs and stylized representations of plants and animals. In embroidery and textiles, designs and color schemes can be associated with particular regions of the country.

Nicolae Goia expressed that Romania is home for over 20 ethnic minorities, who preserve their language and traditions while living in multi-ethnic communities and enriching thus Romanian culture.

“We have a long and rich tradition of cultural ties with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan”, adding that the very fact that Mihai Eminescu and the great Pakistani poet Alama Iqbal have a joint monument in Islamabad shows now and forever that the geniuses have no boundaries and that Romania and Pakistan are much closer than the geographical realities indicate, he added.

Nicolae Goia said that today we honour the memory of Alama Iqbal as much as we honour the personality of Eminescu for both of them, hand in hand, like in the monument in Islamabad, are illustrious figures of the universal treasure of culture.