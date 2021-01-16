PSX: Stocks fall flat owing to dull market activity

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX)witnessed dull market activity on the last trading day of the week, as benchmark kse-100 closedat 45,931 index level after losing 58 points.

Theindex continued to hover around 46,000 level to which investors continue to book intra-day profit as market was presumed over-bought by investors.

While not making a major impact, investors did showed short0lived resilience to series of positive economic indicators. Latest economic data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS)showed a 9.59% MoM improvement in exports from Pakistan for the month of December 2020. Exports were led by textile sector, which clocked in at $1.40 billion, up by 22.72% when compared with December 2019 and 9.20% when compared with November 2020.

However, drop in global oil price weighed down market sentiments, as on Friday global benchmark Brent crude oil plunged by 1.67% to trade at $55.48/barrel, while US WTI crude traded 1.40% lower at $52.80/barrel. Oil prices came off their highest values, as Oil futures booked gains, with U.S. benchmark prices finishing at their highest since February of last year, buoyed by the continuing COVID-19 vaccine rollout and expectations that the Biden administration’s stimulus package will help improve demand for crude. However market is weighing in owing rising cases of Covid and mixed signals on Chinese oil imports, as China’s crude imports declined to a 27-month low of 9.096 million barrels a day in December, news reports said, though total 2020 imports jumped 7% to 10.86 million barrels a day.

During the session, the benchmark KSE-100 Indexmoved within a narrow range, registering its intraday high at 46,177.38 after it gained 188.03 points and low at 45,875.21 after losing 114.14 points.

The volume at Kse-100 reduced from 286.4million shares recorded in the previous session, to 221.93 million shares, while the all-share volumealso depletedfrom 620.75 million shares in the previous session to 531.06 million shares. The volume chart was led by Hum Network Limited, Power Cement and Fauji Fertilizer Bin Qasim Limited. The scrips exchanged 66.33 million, 45.26 million and 23.73 million shares.

According to the National Clearing Company of Pakistan Limited foreign investors’ were net buyers of worth $2.098 million worth ofshares. Among local investors the selling chart was led by Brokers and Mutual Funds, which off-loaded $4.59 million and $3.12 million of equities. However, Individuals mopped up $8.65 million worth of equities.

Sectors that weighed down the index were Commercial Banks with 50 points, Cement with 33 points, Fertilizer with 20 points, Tobacco with 18 points and Chemical with 16 points. Among the scrips, the most points taken off the index was by Muslim Commercial Bank which stripped the index of 22 points followed by HabibBank Limited with 20 points, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited with 18 points, Lucky Cement with 11 points and Engro Fertilizers Limitedwith 10 points.

However, Sector’s that continued to weigh upthe index were Power Generation & Distribution with 30 points, Food & Personal Care Products with 16 points, Technology & Communication with 15 points, Engineering with 13 points and Glass & Ceramics with 13 points. Among the scrips, the most points added to the index was by Hub Power Company Limited which contributed 24 points followed by National Foods Limited with 18 points, Ghani Glass Limitedwith 13 points, International Industries Limited with 11 points andAttock Petroleum Limited with 11 points.